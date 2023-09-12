2023 September 12 09:21

Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’23 rose by 8.7% to over 600 million tonnes

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

In January-August 2023, seaports of Russia increased their throughput by 8.7%, year-on-year, to 601.3 million tonnes. The growth was mainly driven by the increase in handling of dry bulk cargo - by 16.6% to 304.3 million tonnes, Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 1.6% to 297 million tonnes, according to Rosmorrechflot’s Telegram.

Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin rose by 0.8%, year-on-year, to 65.8 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 13.2% to 21 million tonnes, handling liquid bulk cargo fell by 4.1% to 44.8 million tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin rose by 3.2% to 168.6 million tonnes including 75.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+18.9%) and 92.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-6.9%).

Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin rose by 18.2% to 200.9 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 28.8% to 96.9 million tonnes, liquid bulk cargo – by 9.7% to104 million tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin, which is transited by the North-South corridor, rose by 37.3% to 5 million tonnes. Handling of dry bulk cargo rose 1.7 times to 3 million tonnes, liquid bulk cargo - by 3.5% to 2 million tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 6.6% to 161 million tonnes including 107.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.8%) and 53.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+8.4%).