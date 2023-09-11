2023 September 11 17:12

The cruise division of MSC Group publishes data and learnings from world-first net zero emissions cruise

The world’s first net zero greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions cruise ship voyage, achieved MSC Euribia, the Cruise Division of MSC Group’s newest LNG-powered vessel, according to the company's release. It proves that net-zero emissions cruising is possible already today, significantly ahead of the 2050 target for the industry. MSC Euribia achieved this milestone by utilising bio-LNG as fuel by applying mass balance.

Following MSC Euribia’s landmark net-zero GHG emission maiden voyage from Saint Nazaire, France to Copenhagen, Denmark, between 3 and 8 June 2023 – including one day in Amsterdam –, MSC Cruises is now able to share the key data and insights gathered from the journey. During the four-day voyage, MSC Euribia performed 11% better than her digital twin – a virtual ship reproducing the optimum energy flow and utilisation on board - achieving an overall saving of 43 tonnes of fuel. Optimal speed profiles, routing, trim and engine configuration, and strict optimisation of the hotel`s energy consumption, including HVAC, galleys, and lightings, ensured that MSC Euribia never had to use more than two of its four engines available during the voyage. In addition, all the required heat for galleys, heating systems and hot water on board was recovered from MSC Euribia’s engines, meaning there was no need to utilise the boilers for the entire voyage.

Achieving net-zero performance was made possible by using bio-LNG as a fuel. MSC Euribia utilised bio-LNG using a mass-balance system, the most cost-effective and environmentally efficient method of delivering the benefits of renewable LNG, fully recognised by the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED II). Each batch of bio-LNG produced was certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC).

The successful completion of this voyage sends a clear signal that net zero GHG emissions marine operations are possible today if alternative fuels are available. The data harvested and information gathered during the trip will then be used to optimise the existing ships in the fleet, further driving down emissions intensity across the MSC Cruises’ fleet.



The recent signing of a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) between MSC Cruises and Gasum, a fuel supplier, will provide MSC with access to liquefied synthetic gas, or e-LNG, a renewable fuel produced using hydrogen, created by hydrolysis with renewable energy and captured carbon.



MSC Euribia completed a net-zero GHG emissions voyage from St. Nazaire to Copenhagen utilising bio-LNG using a mass-balance system, the most cost effective and environmentally efficient method of delivering the benefits of renewable biogas. MSC Euribia can be powered using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), which virtually eliminates sulphur oxides and particulates and reduces nitrogen oxides by 85%. It also reduces emissions of greenhouse gases by up to 20% (on a CO2-equivalent basis).



