2023 September 11 16:40

Volume of cargo delivered to Far East ports by railway doubled over decade to 81 million tonnes

In 8M’2022, Russian Railways carried 107 million tonnes of cargo to/from China, up 54% YoY

The volume of railway cargo transportation to the ports of the Far East has doubled over a decade and reached 81 million tonnes, Sergey Pavlov, First Deputy Head of Russian Railways, said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), according to Russian Railways’ Telegram.

According to the speaker, cargo transportation to/from China totaled 120 million tonnes in 2022, while in January-August 2023, it totaled 107 million tonnes (+54%).

Sergey Pavlov also reminded that over RUB 700 billion had been invested in the development of Eastern Polygon over the recent 10 years. Operation of border check points is being improved. Besides, new services are offered to customers. For example, the company has joined hands with FESCO to ensure high-speed supply of smaller batches of cargo from China to Russia in baggage train cars.