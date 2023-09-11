2023 September 11 15:37

Yevgeny Ditrikh: Ship repair cluster in Murmansk to become fully operational in 2026

It is especially important in view of a ban on calls of Russian-flagged ships to Scandinavian shipyards

GTLK is building a fleet of domestic ships for the Northern Sea Route (NSR). 13 ice-class bulkers of RSD59 design and five Handysize ships can enter the NSR in the coming five years. To ensure maintenance and repair of the ships, GTLK is creating a ship repair cluster in Murmansk, the entrance to the Great Northern Sea Route. The cluster will be fully operational in 2026, GTLK head Yevgeny Ditrikh told at the Eastern Economic Forum, according to the company’s Telegram.

“It is especially important in view of a ban on calls of Russian-flagged ships to Scandinavian shipyards,” he emphasized.

Yevgeny Ditrikh also reminded about the company’s project on construction of port Lavna in the Murmansk Region, which is to service the entrance to the Great Northern Sea Route. The port will have a capacity of 18 million tonnes of coal with a possibility to increase it to 24 million tonnes. The company is working towards cargo diversification including transshipment of mineral fertilizers which is to ensure the handling of additional 8-10 million tonnes. In 2024, Lavna will be ready to ship 2 million tonnes by Northern Sea Route whith the volumes to at least double next years.

According to an earlier report of IAA PortNews, designing of a ship repair cluster in the Murmansk Region is to begin in 2023, as GTLK head Yevgeny Ditrikh said at SPIEF-2023. “We have completed the marketing research of the ship repair market in the Murmansk region, studied potential sites and formed a preliminary financial model for the project. The ship-repair complex will be able to serve civilian ships, which make up more than 80% of the fleet assigned to the port of Murmansk. The design of the facility will begin this year and be completed in 2024, after which the construction phase will begin,” said Yevgeny Ditrikh.

