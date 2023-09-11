2023 September 11 14:42

Yanbu Port welcomes West Coast’s biggest barley shipment

Yanbu’s King Fahad Industrial Port has received 92,500 tons of barley onboard bulk carrier NORAH in what is considered as the largest consignment of its kind to arrive at the Kingdom’s Red Sea ports, according to Mawani's release.

The 250-meter-long and 44-meter-wide vessel’s cargo was unloaded at a daily rate of 6,725 tons via 270 trucks in a seamless manner, thanks to the Yanbu port’s top-tier logistics solutions that possess the capability of efficiently serving global maritime traffic in one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes besides contributing to Saudi Arabia’s foreign trade and economic growth.

Equipped with wide approach channels and 18-meter-deep berths that can handle next-generation containerships with draughts of up to 16.5 meters, the West Coast hub is conveniently located midway through the Suez Canal and Bab Al-Mandab Strait to provide a sustainable and safer alternative to inland transportation of goods to nearby ports.