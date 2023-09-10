2023 September 10 15:01

Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting secures maintenance dredging contract in Jacksonville

Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC, Quincy, Massachusetts, was awarded a $9,266,500 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging, the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcement said.



Bids were solicited via the internet with four bids received.



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 26, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,266,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.