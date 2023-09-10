2023 September 10 13:21

CCL to deply its Carnival Legend to sail from San Francisco in 2025

Carnival Cruise Line will deploy the 2,124 passenger Carnival Legend to continue its seasonal offerings from San Francisco in 2025, offering alternating 10-day Alaska cruises and four-day Baja Mexico sailings. In addition, Carnival Legend will sail two Carnival Journeys cruises – a 14-day Panama Canal transit taking guests from Tampa, Fla. to San Francisco and a 15-day voyage that offers a spectacular Hawaiian getaway. These sailings open for sale today.



The new offerings on Carnival Legend from San Francisco beginning in April 2025 will include: Alaska and Mexico Sailings.



Carnival Journeys



Ahead of its move to San Francisco, Carnival Legend will offer a 14-day Carnival Journeys Panama Canal cruise that departs Tampa, Fla. on April 24, 2025. The ship will visit Cartagena, Colombia before transiting the Panama Canal, followed by visits to Puntarenas, Costa Rica and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, arriving in San Francisco on May 8, 2025.



Following its series of Alaska and Baja Mexico cruises, Carnival Legend will sail a unique 15-day roundtrip Carnival Journeys cruise to Hawaii from San Francisco. Departing Sept. 21, 2025, the ship will visit Kahului, Maui; Honolulu, Oahu; Nawiliwili, Kauai; and Hilo, Hawaii; as well as Ensenada, Mexico.



Carnival Legend features many of the signature venues guests know and love on board – from Guy’s Burger Joint to the BlueIguana Cantina, the RedFrog and Alchemy bars, as well as WaterWorks Aqua Park and The Punchliner Comedy Club – and offers several accommodation options, including 50 suites and more than 630 balcony staterooms.



Carnival recently announced deployment plans for 2025 Alaska cruises departing Seattle. Carnival Spirit and Carnival Luminosa will each offer week-long sailings that visit the region’s most popular destinations. To see all Alaska cruises currently open for sale, click here. Additional 2025-26 deployment details will be announced soon, with more itineraries becoming available in the coming weeks.