2023 September 10 10:53

Headway technology to provide methanol bunker supply system for bulker in China

Headway Technology Group has signed a deal to provide a methanol fuel supply system for a dry bulk carrier in China. The company has agreed to supply the system for a 10,000 DWT bulker to be owned by China National Energy Group, Ship & Bunker reports citing a Headway representative.



The vessel is under construction in Hubei, classed by CCS, and the fuel supply system will be delivered at the end of this year.



"Headway OceanGuard Methanol Fuel Supply System has received orders from both low-speed engines and medium-speed engines," the company representative was quoted as saying by Ship & Bunker.



"It was independently developed by Headway, suitable for sea or river-going vessels of methanol dual-fuel engines. With the modularized and redundant design, it features among others efficient operation, reliable security, flexible deployment, less energy loss, small space occupation, starting up with just one click of button, self-diagnosis. Up till now, it has obtained AiP approvals from DNV, RINA and other major classification societies."



Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, with orders of methanol- fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.