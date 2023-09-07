2023 September 7 17:20

Arkhangelsk and Olya seaports increased their throughput in 7M’23 by 69.5%

Arkhangelsk Region counts on further growth due to the launch of a route to Africa

In January-July 2023, Arkhangelsk and Olya seaports increased their throughput by 69.5%, year-on-year, to 2.3 million tonnes, Ilya Volynsky, Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy of the Astrakhan Region, told TV channel Astrakhan 24.

According to him, a considerable grow began in the middle of 2022. Last year, the ports increased their throughput by 14%, year-on-year, to 3 million tonnes. Arkhangelsk Region authorities count on further growth since not all port facilities have been put into operation yet. Container terminal will commence operation in the port-type SEZ Olya in 2024. Besides, the dredging on the Volga-Caspian Canal will let ship owners increase the loading of ships.

According to Ilya Volynsky, handling of metal and containers has doubled, handling of grain has increased 1.5 time. Among other cargoes handled at the ports are food products, cement, fertilizers and sawn timber.

The volumes of trade with Iran have increased. The geography is expanding. The ports are used to ship cargoes by the North-South corridor to India and Banglades. Underway is the development of a route to link the Caspian region with the eastern ports of Africa. The Minister said this issue is being jointly addressed by the regional authorities and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL).