2023 September 7 14:22

Net profit of Astafyev Terminal for 2022 rose by 42.92% YoY to RUB 745 million

Image source: Astafyev Terminal



Net profit of Astafyev Terminal JSC for 2022 calculated according to Russian Accounting Standard rose by 42.92%, year-on-year, to RUB 745 million. It will be used for the company development and modernization of its production facilities, according to the company’s annual report.

In 2022, the company’s revenues from the sale of products, goods, works and services rose by 55.5%, year-on-year to almost RUB 4.7 billion. The company’s gross profit increased 2.6 times to RUB 1.8 billion, sales profit — 3.2 times, to almost RUB 1.3 billion.

In 2022, started developing its new activity - container transportation. For that purpose, it created the required infrastructure and purchased new equipment which allowed for launching of new technological processes.

In 2023, Astafyev terminal JSC plans to get a profit of RUB 1.32 billion (up 1.7 times, year-on-year). Coal handling is to reach 4.32 million tonnes, container handling — 28 thousand TEU.

In 2021, the terminal handled 4.4 million tonnes of cargo. No performance results for 2022 have been published by the company.

Astafiev Terminal, LLC (a company of Aqua-Resources Group) is a large terminal intended for handling loose cargo. The terminal is located in the port of Nakhodka and is linked with the Astafiev Cape railway station.