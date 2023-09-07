2023 September 7 12:41

SITC Logistics Group and Zhijie Yuangang sign the strategic cooperation agreement

SITC Logistics will provide a service for enterprises in Yiwu with advantageous route resources in Southeast Asia, with the Yiwu China Commodities City and Zhijie Yuangang will jointly build a express liner service , relying on the influence to gather cargo sources and facilitate economic and trade exchanges with RCEP countries through the express channel. In the future, more Silk Road express lines will sail to regions such as Thailand and Indonesia, supporting enterprises of China go overseas without worries.