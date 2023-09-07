2023 September 7 10:45

ZIM announces a new operational collaboration agreement with MSC

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., a global container liner shipping company, announced a new operational cooperation agreement with MSC, the industry's largest carrier, encompassing several trades. This agreement is designed to significantly enhance operational efficiencies and further elevate service levels for ZIM's valued customers, according to the company's release.

The cooperation scope includes services connecting the Indian subcontinent with the East Mediterranean, the East Mediterranean with Northern Europe, and services connecting East Asia with Oceania. The agreements between ZIM and MSC includes vessel sharing, slot purchases, and swap arrangements.

The restructured ZIM services included in the operational collaboration agreement are as follows:

Between Asia and Oceania, ZIM will offer the following services:

Northeast Asia - Australia (ZAX): Pusan - Qingdao - Shanghai - Ningbo - Hong Kong - Yantian - Nansha - Brisbane - Melbourne - Sydney - Brisbane - Pusan

ZIM Oceania - Asia (ZOA): Laem Chabang - Singapore - Tanjung Pelapas - Singapore - Jakarta - Brisbane - Sydney - Auckland - Lyttelton - Otago - Brisbane - Tanjung Pelepas - Singapore - Laem Chabang

ZIM Oceania Express (ZOX): Singapore - Jakarta - Fremantle - Melbourne - Sydney - Napier - Tauranga - Brisbane - Tanjung Pelepas - Singapore

Between the Indian subcontinent and the East Mediterranean, ZIM will be providing two strings, with port rotations as follows:

ZIM India Israel (ZII): Nhava Sheva - Mundra - Haifa

ZIM India Turkey (ZIT): Hazira - Mundra -Tekirdag (TR) - Derince (TR) - Iskenderun (TR) - Mersin - Hazira

In the East Mediterranean to Northern Europe trade, ZIM will offer two strings, with port rotations as follows:

ZIM North Europe Israel (ZNI): Ashdod - Haifa - Damietta (EG) - Valencia - London Gate Way - Rotterdam - Hamburg - Antwerp - Le Havre - Ashdod

ZIM Turkey North Europe (ZNT): Aliaga (Nemrut Bay) - Le Havre - Felixstowe - Bremerhaven - Hamburg - Antwerp - Aliaga (Nemrut Bay)

The service restructuring is aimed to ensure improved service reliability and offers seamless connections to other ZIM services operating in Asia and the Mediterranean.



Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 34,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages.