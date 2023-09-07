2023 September 7 10:15

Cargo transportation by TITR via Kazakhstan surged by 86% YoY to 1.6 million tonnes

Exports from Kazakhstan rose 2.5 times

In January-July 2023, cargo transportation by the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor) via Kazakhstan surged by 86%, year-on-year, to 1.6 million tonnes, according to the press release of NC KTZ JSC (Kazakhstan Railway).

Exports from Kazakhstan totaled 1.2 million tonnes (up 2.5 times).

As of today, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), internationally known as the Middle Corridor linking China and the countries of the Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea, Southern Caucasus and Turkey continues attracting more and more countries.

In the current geopolitical situation, TITR is one of the key growth points. According to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Trans-Caspian route will play an important role in strengthening the country’s transit potential.