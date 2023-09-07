2023 September 7 09:20

Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg to invest over RUB 880 million in construction of two container storage yards

Image source: CTSP

Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC (CTSP, Port One Group) has announced two tenders for a complete package of works on construction of container storage yards. Only small and medium-sized businesses can participate, according to the unified information system for procurement.

Yard No 6.2 is intended for loaded containers. The initial (maximum) contract price is RUB 335.5 million. The construction time is 284 days (about 9.5 months). Yard No 5.1 will be used for storing refrigerated containers. It is to be built for RUB 544.54 million within 15 months.

The contractor is to conduct works in the cargo are of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, Coal Harbor and Elevator Area.

The deadline for bidding is September 21 with the results to be announced on 15 November 2023.

According to IAA PortNews analysts, after the shock caused by the fall of container throughput in 2022, container traffic via the Baltic ports began to recover gradually. Consistent recovery of cargo turnover occurs as a result of attracting new maritime container carriers to the North-West. Operators that withdrew from the market were replaced by companies from Russia, China and the Middle East. Thus, the container volume at the Great Port of St. Petersburg as of May 2022 recovered to 58% of the average for 2022.

Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC (a company of Port One Group) is one of the leading stevedores operating within Great Port of Saint-Petersburg and specializing in handling of all types of container cargo, including refrigerated containers, oversize and hazardous cargoes.