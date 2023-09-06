2023 September 6 15:42

OOCL welcomes eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel “OOCL Zeebrugge”

Today, Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (“OOCL”) welcomed another new mega containership into its fleet, “OOCL Zeebrugge” , the fifth eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel in a series of twelve, according to the company's release.

The vessel was named by Ms. SHI Lei, Deputy General Manager of SUMEC CORPORATION LIMITED and Chairwoman of SUMEC Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd, at a ceremony held at the Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS) shipyard, in the presence of a number of distinguished guests, including customers and business partners.



The OOCL Zeebrugge will serve the Asia-Europe LL3 loop line together with her sister vessels the OOCL Spain, OOCL Piraeus, OOCL Turkiye and OOCL Felixstowe​. Her port rotation is:

Shanghai / Xiamen / Nansha / Hong Kong / Yantian / Cai Mep / Singapore / Piraeus / Hamburg / Rotterdam / Zeebrugge / Valencia / Piraeus / Abu Dhabi / Port Kelang / Shanghai



“Orient Overseas Container Line" and “OOCL" are trade names for transportation provided separately by: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (“OOCLL") and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OOCL is one of the world's largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with about 130 offices in more than 100 major cities. Linking Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Oceania, the company offers transportation services to all the major trading economies of the world.