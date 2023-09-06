2023 September 6 15:20

LR award Approval in Principle for world’s largest LNG carrier

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for its 271,000cmb Liquified Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC), which will become the largest LNG transporting vessel in the global fleet, according to LR's release.

The record-breaking vessel could transport enough LNG to provide gas for 4.7 million Shanghai homes for a month, 25-30% more efficiently than a 170,000cbm vessel. The new LNGC will increase terminal capacity by 50% without the need to expand the size of the terminal.

With global demand for LNG expected to increase between 25-50% by 2030 and the current vessel orderbook showing a record list of 270 LNG carriers on order - almost 40% of the existing fleet -facilitating the new construction of LNG carriers, along with the onward transportation of LNG, is crucial if the industry is to fulfil its supply demands.

As part of the AiP process LR conducted a thorough HAZID analysis and Preliminary Appraisal of Rules (PAR), using our guidelines and in-depth knowledge of ship safety to ensure high standards of safety in the design process.