2023 September 5 13:42

Saudi Arabia establishes a Global Water Organization

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is establishing a Global Water Organization, to be headquartered in Riyadh.

The organization aims to integrate and enhance the efforts made by governments and organizations in securing global water sustainably.

It plans to exchange expertise, advance technology, foster innovation, and share research and development experiences. Moreover, it will promote the establishment and funding of high-priority projects, ensuring the sustainability of water resources and their accessibility for everyone.

By initiating the establishment of the organization, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasizes its commitment to addressing global water supply challenges. The initiative is aligned with Saudi Arabia's dedication to environmental sustainability. Over the years, the Kingdom has showcased notable achievements in water production, transportation, and distribution, leveraging locally developed innovative solutions. These achievements have been internationally recognized. Additionally, Saudi Arabia plays a key role in ensuring that global water issues remain a top priority on the international agenda. This is further evidenced by the Kingdom’s developmental funding, with over $6 billion allocated to various water and sanitation projects across four continents.

The organization aims to collaborate with countries facing water-related challenges and those prioritizing such projects on their national agendas. This collaboration will also involve countries with significant expertise and contributions to water solutions. Such cooperation becomes even more vital with projections of the global water demand doubling by 2050, in light of the anticipated growth of the world population to 9.8 billion.

The Kingdom, with all of the organization’s member countries, seeks to contribute to achieving the water security-related sustainable development goals, creating an integrated and long-lasting impact by bringing the international community together to ensure global water sustainability for humanity.