2023 September 4 17:53

COSL awarded rig contract with Var Energi

Vår Energi award COSL Drilling Europe 2-year contract for drilling in the Barents Sea with the COSLProspector, according to the company's release.

COSL Drilling Europe will be utilizing its modern, 6th. Generation Harsh Environment Semi-Submersible drilling unit, the COSLProspector for this contract.

The agreement has a firm duration of 2 years, commencing third quarter of 2024 with 3 years of options included, with a maximum duration of 5 years.