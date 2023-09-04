2023 September 4 17:26

Columbia Shipmanagement and Seacon sign cooperation agreement

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), member of Columbia Group, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Hong Kong-listed shipowner and operator Seacon Shipping Group Ltd, that will see the Qingdao-based company’s Chinese-owned and operated vessels managed as clients out of CSM’s Greece office. The vessels under management will also benefit from CSM’s sponsored Tanker Centre of Excellence techniques and practices, according to the company's release.

The cooperation agreement, which was signed in Shanghai today (August 31st), includes all vessel types with a particular focus on Chinese owned LPG, LNG and Product Tankers.

As part of the agreement, the Columbia Group, will also provide all maritime, logistics, renewable and leisure services to Seacon Shipping.





