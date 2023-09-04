2023 September 4 16:42

MSC and ZIM enter into vessel sharing agreement

MSC and ZIM have resumed a joint partnership. The two shipping companies have joined forces to enter into a vessel sharing agreement on the route from Northern Europe to/from the Eastern Mediterranean. The newly formed joint service will replace MSC's former stand-alone "Israel Express" service and the Northern Europe-East Med segment of ZIM's "ZIM Mediterranean ISC" service.

The joint service will operate with five vessels, each with a capacity of approximately 6,700 TEU. Three of the vessels will be provided by MSC, while ZIM will operate two. MSC will continue to market this weekly service under the name "Israel Express," while ZIM will introduce the new brand "ZIM North Europe Israel," abbreviated "ZNI." The joint service, which combines "Israel Express" and "ZNI," began operations on August 29 with the departure of the ZIM ALABAMA from Ashdod.

The updated rotation will be as follows:

London Gateway - Rotterdam - Hamburg - Antwerp - Le Havre - Ashdod - Haifa - Damietta - Valencia - London Gateway.