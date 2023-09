2023 September 4 12:19

Fish exports from Kamchatka and Chukotka in 8M’23 increased by 12% YoY

2,104 batches of fish and sea food with a total weight of 84,270.1 tonnes were exported over the period

In January-August 2023, 2,104 batches of fish and sea food with a total weight of 84,270.1 tonnes was exported from Kamchatka and Chukotka, according to the Primorsk Department of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance. As compared with the same period of the previous year, it grew by 12%.