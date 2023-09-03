2023 September 3 14:22

Schoeller’s UPT confirms order for eco-friendly tanker quartet

Hamburg-based shipping company United Product Tankers (UPT), part of German firm Schoeller Holdings, has confirmed the order for four eco-friendly tankers in China, Offshore Energy reports.



The global shipbuilding industry is experiencing an impressive surge in demand for new tonnage. The tanker sector stands out as the frontrunner in this surge of newbuilding orders, with several major deals taking place.



At the beginning of this month, Offshore Energy reported that Schoeller Holdings is investing in the construction of four tankers at CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding.

In a social media post, Schoeller’s UPT confirmed the order for four 50,000 dwt to expand the tanker fleet. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2025 and 2026 and will be managed by Columbia Shipmanagement.



Furthermore, the company highlighted that the vessels will meet the high standards laid out according to the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decarbonisation plans, including the NOx Tier III emission standards for engine outputs and the Energy Efficiency Design Index Phase 3 regulations.



“The design of the new vessels will allow UPT the flexibility to meet future cargo demands, as vessels are ordered with specifications that will accommodate diversity in the type of cargo being transported,” UPT stated.