  • Home
  • News
  • Zero-Carbon Technology Road CCS strategic study carried out by The European House - Ambrosetti in collaboration with Eni and Snam
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 2 15:54

    Zero-Carbon Technology Road CCS strategic study carried out by The European House - Ambrosetti in collaboration with Eni and Snam

    Italy can take the leadership role in the international decarbonisation scenario by supporting the debate at the European level with tangible proposals for the development of CCS

    The application of the principle of technology neutrality to the decarbonisation process undertaken by the European Union and Italy is a fundamental condition for reaching the decarbonisation targets. Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) represents an indispensable solution to reduce emissions from Hard to Abate industries, thus safeguarding the survival and competitiveness of important economic sectors, Snam said in a media release.

    It is therefore crucial that Italy defines and implements a vision that, through CCS, combines environmental, social, and industrial policy sustainability objectives. This is what emerges from the Strategic Study "Carbon Capture and Storage: a strategic lever for decarbonisation and industrial competitiveness", carried out by The European House - Ambrosetti in collaboration with Eni and Snam, which was unveiled Sept 1 at the Forum of The European House - Ambrosetti.

    It is now clear that decarbonisation will be the challenge of our century. Globally, there are major difficulties in achieving the goal of the Paris and Glasgow Agreements to limit global warming to below 1.5° C, compared to pre-industrial levels, and as highlighted by the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), decisive and rapid global action is needed to achieve this goal.

    Against this backdrop, the European Union has set new and more challenging decarbonisation targets, and Hard to Abate industries must succeed in maintaining their competitiveness, even in the face of the revision of the Emission Trading System (ETS).

    Among the various technological solutions available to meet the decarbonisation targets of the Hard to Abate sectors, CCS is the only one that combines maturity, safety and affordability.

    Moreover, it is the only viable option to reduce the process emissions of the Hard to Abate sectors and concretely accelerate the full decarbonisation of the industry. At an aggregate level, the Hard to Abate sectors generate 94 billion Euros in Value Added and 1.25 million jobs in Italy and emit 63.7 million tonnes of CO2, of which 22% from process. The European House - Ambrosetti estimates that electrification, energy efficiency, bioenergy, hydrogen, and raw material change could, used together, contribute to a reduction of no more than 52% of these emissions. Decarbonising the remaining 48%, or 30.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year, will require CCS solutions.

    According to the theoretical model developed by The European House - Ambrosetti, it will be possible to store about 300 million tonnes of CO2 by 2050, equal to about four times the annual emissions of the Lombardy Region, by leveraging the construction of the Ravenna Hub, which has an estimated total capacity of over 500 million tonnes. Once fully operational in the middle of the next decade, this project will allow the transport and storage of about 16 million tonnes of CO2 emitted and sequestered annually from Hard to Abate sectors.

    In addition, the Ravenna Hub's CCS project will foster the creation of a value chain to generate

    1.55 billion Euros in Value Added (29.9 billion Euros cumulative between 2026 and 2050) and over 17,000 jobs by 2050.

    The key role of the Ravenna Hub is evident, but it will be necessary to increase the volumes of CO2 injection until the overall available storage capacity is saturated, and to develop further CCS initiatives to decarbonise the remaining share of emissions that could not otherwise be abated (estimated at 14.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year). Such initiatives could help maintain the competitiveness of additional sectors capable of generating 57.7 billion Euros in Value Added with 1.19 million jobs between direct, indirect, and induced impacts.

    The Ravenna CCS Hub project represents a unique opportunity for the country-system to focus on to position Italy as a reference country for CCS in Southern Europe. Italy can play a central role in defining a competitive framework capable of attracting investments and facilitating the start-up of projects, positioning itself as the main point of reference for the development of CCS in Southern Europe, including innovative and research strands such as applications for carbon dioxide utilisation (CCU) and CO2 capture in bio-energy production.

    To enable the full development of CCS, according to a technology-neutral principle, and to generate the related economic and social benefits, it is necessary to identify and promote coherent regulatory schemes capable of reconciling decarbonisation, economic competitiveness and employment aspects through integrated planning and support mechanisms for de-risking throughout the supply chain.

    First, there is a need to create the so-called 'soft infrastructure', i.e., a clear and stable regulatory framework needed to facilitate the full development of CCS that provides investment certainty.

    The second area of intervention refers to the application of CCS to different forms of emissions. The deployment of CCS solutions will be able to accompany the decarbonisation pathway of Hard to Abate industries, in synergy with other solutions and according to a principle of technological neutrality and complementarity between the different options available. Furthermore, CCS will be able to support the decarbonisation of the electricity grid by ensuring its stability in the presence of a high and prioritised penetration of non- programmable renewable sources and accelerate the deployment of low-carbon energy carriers, such as hydrogen.

    The third area of intervention concerns strategic planning, as the development and deployment of CCS solutions will have to be facilitated by the definition of a clear political vision, shared strategic planning and a roadmap for development at national level. Decarbonisation targets through CCS will have to be identified in more detail in the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan and the role of institutions in involving stakeholders will have to be strengthened.

    The fourth and final area of intervention addresses the need to reduce the financial risks associated with CCS projects along the entire supply chain, like other decarbonisation levers, to provide certainty to industrial players, particularly emitters, and enable the creation of important economic and social benefits across society.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 2

16:13 Columbia Shipmanagement and Seacon Shipping sign cooperation agreement
15:54 Zero-Carbon Technology Road CCS strategic study carried out by The European House - Ambrosetti in collaboration with Eni and Snam
13:41 SITC accepts delivery of M/V “SITC RENHE”
12:18 Maersk Supply Service names Mortensen as new CCO
10:37 Climate-friendly logistics with HHLA Pure: expansion of the network

2023 September 1

18:07 Flights scrapped, businesses shut in Hong Kong, Guangdong as super typhoon Saola nears
18:00 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:45 IUMI publishes “Best practice & recommendations for the safe carriage of electric vehicles”
17:30 Fred. Olsen Windcarrier awarded a contract with Shimizu for Jack-up vessel Blue Wind
17:28 Iran Shipping Lines to provide Astrakhan Port PJSC with a loan of $10.5 million for the purchase of two ships
17:15 Ascenz Marorka to equip GasLog’s LNG carrier fleet with its "Smart Shipping" solution
17:01 Kamchatka based shipbuilding company NPC Torsiotest launched small fishing seiner of Project 04130, Apacha
17:01 Jiangnan Shipyard launches the largest bi-fuel ocean-going car carrier in China
16:40 Fincantieri completes the parallel modernization of two cruise ships for Crystal
16:02 Regional Container Lines adds King Abdulaziz Port to its service
15:53 HAV Group completes acquisition of Undheim Systems
15:35 Northern Lights awards third ship building contract
15:29 About 900 vessels with 34.5 million tonnes of cargo passed customs point in Taman port over one year
15:24 Insurance firm Maristela joins Marine Fuels Alliance
14:33 CMA CGM completes the acquisition of GCT Bayonne and New York container terminals
14:03 ILWU announces the ratification of a six-year contract with Pacific Maritime Association
13:53 Shell Ventures joins Value Group’s investor base to accelerate and expand carbon capture utilisation and storage strategy
13:28 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease 8.2% in August 2023
12:53 China ports container volume rises 4.5% from January to July 2023
12:10 Ferries of Oboronlogistics and Rosmorport carried 100 thousand tonnes of cargo by Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line in August ‘23
11:44 Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2023 climbed by 0.7% YoY to 825,9 million tonnes
11:19 Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 delivered to the customer
10:43 Var Energi secures the COSLProspector drilling rig for a two-year drilling program in the Barents sea
10:23 Ocean Installer awarded Solstad a contract for a project in West Africa
10:15 RF Government prepared amendments to be introduced into the Water Code in the part of terminals for mineral fertilizers
09:58 CMA CGM to enhance its AZTECA services with a direct call in Oakland on AZTECA Loop 1
09:28 New ferry Aleksandr Deyev built by Amur Shipyard arrives at the port of Kholmsk

2023 August 31

18:07 HHLA’s Container Terminal Altenwerder again receives certification as a climate-neutral company
17:40 Stolthaven Terminals’ new JV facility in Taiwan soon to be operational
17:18 Okskaya Sudoverf launches fifth NЕ025 salvage tug for Marine Rescue Service
17:09 DNV supports equipment manufacturer Intercontinental Wind Energy with offshore wind diversification
17:00 MISC & SHI’s floating CO2 storage unit receives AiP from DNV
16:43 U.S military in talks to develop a civilian port in Philippines
16:28 The first hydrogen powered container stacker arrives at the Port of Valencia
15:58 Wartsila to supply the LNG Fuel Gas Supply systems for four new 23k TEU container vessels
15:01 Merchant ships caught in the unfolding coup in Gabon
14:38 Equinor awards COSL Offshore Management AS two rigs contracts
14:13 OceanScore and RWE team up to mitigate emissions risk with EU ETS management solution for shipping
14:00 USC: implementation of technical upgrade programmes at Vyborg Shipyard estimated at over RUB 1 billion
13:22 Long-term ocean freight rates plunge by more than 60% - Xeneta
13:08 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2023
12:44 ICTSI inks USD750 million loan facility with Metrobank to boost operations
12:24 Suez Canal Economic Zone celebrates concession for Container Terminal 2 in East Port Said
11:39 Free Port of Vladivostok resident put into operation new storage facility in Pevek (Chukotka)
11:24 Poland charters tankers used for Russian oil to import Arab crude
10:51 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for the Safe Transportation of Electric Vehicles" and “List of Fire Safety Measures for the Maritime Transportation of Electric Vehicles”
10:21 Port of Gothenburg container throughput up 3 percent to 446,000 TEUs in Q1 2023
09:50 Northern Fleet detachment practises interaction with attack all-arms force in long-range cruise
09:45 COSCO SHIPPING launches “Talent Athena” door-to-door service from China to Greece and neighbouring countries
09:26 Nefteflot launched yet another survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 at Krasnoyarsk based facility

2023 August 30

18:07 Cido Shipping orders twelve bulk carriers at Chinese shipyards
17:53 China’s crude oil imports in January-July 2023 rose by 12.4%
17:31 Brunvoll Mar-El Zero Emission solutions on Fjord1’s new high-speed passenger vessels
17:17 China’s coal imports in January-July 2023 surged by almost 89%
17:07 JP Morgan orders two methanol-powered tankers