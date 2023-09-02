2023 September 2 16:13

Columbia Shipmanagement and Seacon Shipping sign cooperation agreement

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), member of Columbia Group, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Hong Kong-listed shipowner and operator Seacon Shipping Group Ltd, that will see the Qingdao-based company’s Chinese-owned and operated vessels managed as clients out of CSM’s Greece office. The vessels under management will also benefit from CSM’s sponsored Tanker Centre of Excellence techniques and practices, SITC said in a media release.



The cooperation agreement, which was signed in Shanghai on August 31st, includes all vessel types with a particular focus on Chinese owned LPG, LNG and Product Tankers.



As part of the agreement, the Columbia Group, will also provide all maritime, logistics, renewable and leisure services to Seacon Shipping.



Both companies will use the cooperation agreement to maximise existing and potential synergies as well as leverage the Columbia Group Service Platforms and client networks to optimise the operating performance of the vessels under management.



Mark O’Neil, President and CEO of the Columbia Group, welcomed the agreement and said it was crucial in bringing digital optimisation techniques to the Chinese ship owners. “We look forward to working with Seacon Shipping and see this as the start of a compelling regional proposition and offering, which provides a tailored, win-win solution for all stakeholders. By utilising the digital power of our highly effective industry-leading Performance Optimisation Control Room coupled with our group-wide digital technology, we will be able to drive enhanced value to Seacon Shipping’s bottom line. Seacon Shipping has also much to offer the Columbia Group in terms of regional expertise and practice. Seacon’s terrific network in China, including Chinese leasing companies and charterers, will be open to clients and partners of CSM Greece.”



“The Seacon Shipping vessels will be managed by our Greece office while CSM Shanghai will continue to operate separately and independently focusing on Chinese clients managed out of China,” he added.



Zhao Yong, President of Seacon Ships Management Group added “The cooperation between the two sides is not only the complementary of resources, technology, personnel, etc., but also the integration of Eastern and Western management culture and management concepts. The combination of the two sides will elevate SEACON’s concept of “international standards and local advantages” to a new altitude and bring new momentum to the development of the global shipping industry.



In the future, the cooperation will integrate the superior resources and technical strength of the two sides, strengthen the digital management and intelligent control system of ship operations, improve the benefit and efficiency of ship operations management, fill the gap in domestic high-end comprehensive maritime services, and provide higher-quality and more efficient services for Chinese customers.”