2023 September 2 13:41

SITC accepts delivery of M/V “SITC RENHE”

On September 1, 2023, SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) successfully took over the new container ship M/V "SITC RENHE" constructed by Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd (Dae Sun), and officially incorporated her into the SITC fleet, the Company said in it news release.



As the fifth vessel of 1023TEU series built by Dae Sun, M/V "SITC RENHE" showcases advanced construction technology expertise in shipbuilding. During the construction period, the shipowner, shipyard, and all relevant parties overcame challenges and difficulties to successfully complete all significant milestones while surpassing industry standards across all performance indicators.



The joining of M/V “SITC RENHE” will bring higher efficiency and better service to SITC's customers, provide new support for SITC's development, and furtherly consolidate the company's leading position in the Asia market, SITC said.