2023 September 2 12:18

Maersk Supply Service names Mortensen as new CCO

Michael Reimer Mortensen has joined Maersk Supply Service as Chief Commercial Officer as of 1 September, 2023, replacing Jonas Munch Agerskov who has transitioned to a newly created role of Executive Vice President of Offshore Wind, the Company said.



“Michael brings over 20 years of experience in the maritime services industry most of which came from within the Maersk family. His experience will help our offshore support vessel business build closer bonds to our customers and increase synergies in our key markets. This will help improve the profitability of Maersk Supply Service,” says Christian Ingerslev Chief Executive Officer, Maersk Supply Service.



“I have always had a passion for the offshore environment. The maritime sector is fascinating and plays such an important role globally in many aspects within energy, logistics, transportation and more. It is also a challenging environment with many regulations and constantly changing. Maersk Supply Service is part of this and is in my view ideally positioned to both contribute to and be successful in supporting customers globally with excellent service,” said Michael Reimer Mortensen, Chief Commercial Officer, Maersk Supply Service.



Mortensen will report to Christian Ingerslev and be a part of the senior management team in Maersk Supply Service.



Maersk Supply Service provides offshore marine services for oil and gas and offshore wind customers. The company is actively working to solve the energy challenges of tomorrow including developing new innovative solutions to accelerate the energy transition. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, it has over 1,000 employees both onshore and offshore and owns more than 30 vessels and one Wind Installation Vessel under construction. Maersk Supply Service is owned by A.P. Moller Holding, which is owned by the A.P. Moller Foundation. The A.P. Moller Foundation was established by the founding family to ensure that the foundation contributes to society for generations to come. Today, A.P. Moller Holding invests in both private and public companies based on these four themes: global trade, the energy transition, circularity, and demographic and societal changes.