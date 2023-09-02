2023 September 2 10:37

Climate-friendly logistics with HHLA Pure: expansion of the network

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is expanding the portfolio of its climate-friendly product HHLA Pure. As of September 1, HHLA rail subsidiary Metrans will significantly expand its HHLA Pure network in Europe and thus offer its customers additional routes certified as climate neutral, HHLA said.



With the HHLA Pure product, HHLA and its rail subsidiary Metrans offer their customers climate-neutral throughput and transport of their goods from the terminals in the Port of Hamburg all the way to the European hinterland. From Friday Metrans will include the seaports of Gdansk, Rijeka, Rotterdam, Trieste and Wilhemshaven in the system for carbon-free transport. In addition, the inland terminals in Duisburg, Germany, and Indija, Serbia, will be integrated into the HHLA Pure network. Metrans has thus more than doubled its available routes and now offers around 340 connections through the HHLA Pure network. In the past half-year, Metrans had already transported two-thirds of its overall container volume in a climate-friendly manner with the help of HHLA Pure.



All rail transports to and from Hamburg, Bremerhaven and Koper with HHLA Pure have been carbon-free since 2021. The expansion with additional routes was also reviewed and certified by TÜV as part of this year’s audit. Metrans uses state-of-the-art equipment (electric and hybrid locomotives, modern carrying wagons and electric cranes) and, in Germany and Austria, electricity from renewable sources in order to limit the carbon emissions caused by the handling process to a minimum. The remaining CO2 emissions per standard container (TEU) will be calculated for each route and compensated through high-quality climate protection projects.



HHLA also offers its customers climate-neutral handling at its container terminals in Hamburg. In August 2023, Container Terminal Altenwerder once again received the certificate from TÜV NORD for the company’s climate neutrality. The aim is to further reduce the amount of offsetting and to ensure that all production is climate-neutral across the entire HHLA Group by 2040. HHLA continues to rely on the development and use of technological innovations to achieve this aim.