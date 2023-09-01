2023 September 1 15:53

HAV Group completes acquisition of Undheim Systems

HAV Group ASA has today successfully completed the acquisition of Undheim Systems AS, a provider of dynamic positioning (DP) systems for vessels. Undheim Systems will be integrated with HAV Group’s subsidiary Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) to develop semi-autonomous and autonomous vessel capabilities, according to the company's release.



Undheim Systems AS has successfully commercialised a highly flexible and competitive DP system for vessels of all sizes, including even the smallest workboats. So far Undheim Systems has delivered its DP systems to approximately 60 vessels, which include fishing vessels, workboats and service vessels in the fish farming industry, and others.

By merging NES’ Raven INS intelligent navigation system with Undheim Systems’ DP technology, NES will provide solutions that control vessels at all speeds and enable semi-autonomous functionality.



Undheim Systems will co-locate with NES’ office in Egersund, Norway.

The combination of Undheim Systems and Norwegian Electric Systems’ technologies can provide an important piece of the jigsaw towards autonomous vessels.



HAV Group ASA has acquired 100 percent of the shares in Undheim Systems AS, settled partly in cash and partly through shares in HAV Group ASA.



HAV Group and its subsidiaries is an international provider of technology and services for maritime and marine industries.