2023 September 1 10:15

RF Government prepared amendments to be introduced into the Water Code in the part of terminals for mineral fertilizers

The amendment will lift the restrictions on construction of the terminals close to the coastline

The Government of the Russian Federation has prepared changes concerning the development of port facilities for storage and transshipment of mineral fertilizers. Amendments into the Water Code lift restrictions on the construction of specialized terminals in close proximity to the coastline, according to the Telegram channel of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers.

According to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, it is necessary to ensure shipping of about 6 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers by sea. However, the sanctions have closed the access of Russian manufacturers to port infrastructure abroad, which made transport logistics extremely difficult.

According to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the prepared amendments to the Water Code fully comply with global practice. The legislative initiative will help strengthen Russia's sovereignty and food security in the world. "It is crucial for the project documentation of new storage facilities to undergo a mandatory environmental impact assessment," he said.

In April 2023, RF Ministry of Industry and Trade drafted amendments into Article 65 of the Water Code which are to remove the restrictions on placement of chemical, explosive, toxic, poisonous and toxic substances within the boundaries of water protection zones in ports.

The document was developed in pursuance of the roadmap for the development of port facilities for handling of non-dangerous dry mineral fertilizers, ammonia and methanol in the Russian Federation. According to the roadmap, port facilities for the abovementioned cargoes are to reach 43.75 million tonnes in 2023 (0.54 million tonnes – ammonia, 2.2 million tonnes — mineral fertilizers). By 2030, the capacity of such facilities is to reach 99.25–107.25 million tonnes depending on the decision regarding the construction of a terminal for handling of dangerous goods at Primorsky UPK. Of that volume, dangerous dry cargo facilities will account for 2.2 million tonnes, liquid mineral fertilizers – 3 million tonnes, ammonia – 4.85 million tonnes, methanol – 3 million tonnes.

The demand of the industry is estimated at 14.6 million tonnes including 7.7 million tonnes of dangerous dry cargo, 1.3 million tonnes of liquid mineral fertilizers, 4.08 million tonnes of ammonia and 1.5 million tonnes of methanol.

In 2022, Russian seaports handled 24.2 million of mineral fertilizers, up 25.1%, year-on-year.