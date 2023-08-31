2023 August 31 17:09

DNV supports equipment manufacturer Intercontinental Wind Energy with offshore wind diversification

DNV will provide quality assurance, quality control and related technical support to Intercontinental Wind Energy Co., Ltd. (IWE) in Taiwan, which is diversifying into turbine jacket fabrication for offshore wind.



By working with DNV IWE aims to speed up their wind team’s learning and improve the quality and safety of processes and procedures for the planning and execution of future projects for offshore wind customers.

DNV will be the lead external consultant and provide advisory services. Its main responsibilities will involve supporting the IWE project team and IWE customers, assisting in requests for proposals and preparing a training programme.

The move by IWE to diversify in renewable energy is validated by DNV’s Ocean’s Future to 2050 report which states that in 2022, 80% of capital expenditure (capex) in the Blue Economy was invested in the offshore oil and gas sector, but by 2050 that number will have dropped to 25%. By then, offshore wind will receive the largest investments, accounting for half of all capex.



