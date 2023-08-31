2023 August 31 17:40

Stolthaven Terminals’ new JV facility in Taiwan soon to be operational

The joint venture terminal being constructed by Stolthaven Terminals and Revivegen Environmental Technology Co. LTD is continuing at pace, with the first phase on track to be operational at the end of 2023, according to the company's release.

The location of the new terminal – called Stolthaven Revivegen Kaohsiung Terminal Co., Ltd. (SHRVK) – in Kaohsiung Port, Taiwan perfectly positions it to meet growing customer demand for high-quality bulk liquid storage in the region and to introduce more international trade to Taiwan.

It is also ideally located to provide storage to support the transition to more sustainable energy and fuel alternatives, including ammonia for local power generation and green methanol for greener marine bunker fuel.

The first phase, which includes a logistics facility for warehouse and drumming filling services, is expected to open towards the end of this year. And an initial storage capacity of 48,000m3 will be available from early 2024, with construction of a subsequent phase to begin soon after.





