  • Home
  • News
  • U.S military in talks to develop a civilian port in Philippines
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 31 16:43

    U.S military in talks to develop a civilian port in Philippines

    The U.S. military is in talks to develop a civilian port in the remote northernmost islands of the Philippines, the local governor and two other officials told Reuters, a move that would boost American access to strategically located islands facing Taiwan.

    U.S. military involvement in the proposed port in the Batanes islands, less than 200 km (125 miles) from Taiwan, could stoke tensions at a time of growing friction with China and a drive by Washington to intensify its longstanding defence treaty engagement with the Philippines.

    The Bashi Channel between those islands and Taiwan is considered a choke point for vessels moving between the western Pacific and the contested South China Sea and a key waterway in the case of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The Chinese military regularly sends ships and aircraft through the channel, Taiwan's defence ministry has said.

    Marilou Cayco, the provincial governor of the Batanes islands, told Reuters in a message she had sought funding from the U.S. for the building of an "an alternative port" there, which was intended to assist the unloading of cargo from the capital, Manila, during rough seas in the monsoon season.

    She said the plans were to build a port on Basco island, where local authorities say high waves often make the existing port inaccessible, and that a decision could be made in October.

    The Philippines has in the past year almost doubled the number of its military bases that U.S. forces can access, ostensibly for humanitarian assistance, and also has thousands of U.S. troops in the country at any given time, rotating in and out for joint training exercises. China has said these U.S. moves were "stoking the fire" of regional tensions.

    The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposed port in Basco.

    Two other Filipino officials, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media, said U.S troops had visited Batanes recently to discuss the port.

    One, a senior military official, said the Filipino armed forces were interested in radar and improving monitoring capabilities in the area.

    Cayco confirmed the visit, saying they came "one time to assess" the proposed alternative port.

    The move comes as Washington pursues closer ties with Asian nations to counter China in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Philippines, its former colony and treaty ally.

    Previous President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to scrap the U.S.-Philippines alliance and realign the country with Beijing but relations between China and the Philippines have grown tense under the current president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

    Marcos, the son and namesake of the disgraced late strongman president, has sought closer ties with Washington, granting it access to four more military bases, including several close to Taiwan, though not in Batanes, and announced joint patrols in the South China Sea.

    Marcos has said the bases under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) could prove useful if China attacked Taiwan.

    Security officials in Manila said they believed any military conflict in the Taiwan Strait would inevitably affect the Philippines, given its geographic proximity to Taiwan and the presence of over 150,000 Filipinos on the democratically-governed island.

    Batanes also served as one of the training sites during this year's joint military exercises, known as Balikatan, which involved more than 17,000 Filipino and American troops, making it the biggest ever edition of the military drill.

    At the time of the exercise, Cayco said she was seeking investment to build seaports and airports in the island province that is home to 18,000 people. The province could harbour Filipinos fleeing Taiwan if conflict breaks out there and residents have been worried about mounting tensions, according to local government officials.

    The Philippines and China have also clashed in recent months over disputed waters in the South China Sea, with Chinese vessels firing water cannons on a Filipino vessel trying to send supplies to an outpost.

    Cayco said she didn't have any conversation with the U.S. about EDCA or about radar installations.

    She also said there had not yet been discussions about what access the U.S would have to the proposed port, but troops could use all ports in the area for regular military exercises like the Balikatan.

    Jay Batongbacal, maritime affairs expert at the University of the Philippines, said the proposed port "would certainly be needed for the island’s defence in a worst case scenario."

    "If I were a Chinese strategist, I would want to take the Batanes at minimum in order to ensure control of the Luzon straits and use the island to prevent the approach of adversary naval forces," he said.

    Reporting by Poppy McPherson and Karen Lema; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

    Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

    Read Next

    ChinacategoryHow Evergrande’s downfall signaled China’s property crisis

    In the beginning, Hui Ka Yan followed a simple formula. Borrow to buy land. Sell homes on the site before they are built. Use the cash to pay lenders and finance the next real estate project.
    AfricacategoryJohannesburg fire: Scores killed as fire guts rundown apartment block

    More than 70 people were killed overnight when fire raged through a five-storey Johannesburg apartment block, one of the worst such disasters in a city where poverty, household fires and homelessness are widespread.
    WorldcategoryExclusive: China's Xi likely to skip G20 summit in India

    Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip a summit of G20 leaders in India next week, sources familiar with the matter in India and China told Reuters.
    EuropecategoryLate Russian mercenary Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video

    A newly released video of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin purports to show him in Africa only days before his death, addressing speculation about his wellbeing and possible threats to his security.
    Asia PacificcategoryPhilippines, Taiwan, Malaysia reject China's latest South China Sea map

    The Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam have rejected as baseless a map released by China that denotes its claims to sovereignty including in the South China Sea and which Beijing said on Thursday should be viewed rationally and objectively.

        United StatescategoryIdalia lashes Carolinas as Florida's Gulf Coast begins recovery

        Tropical Storm Idalia on Thursday was drenching the Carolinas with heavy downpours that threatened to cause dangerous flooding while Florida's Gulf Coast began recovery efforts after the system tore through the area as a Category 3 hurricane.

    LSEG Workspace

    Newsletter|Every weekday.
    Reuters Daily Briefing

    The day's top news in your inbox. We cover the world, from front lines to boardrooms. (This includes the Reuters Weekend Briefing.)
    More from Reuters
    World

        China hones anti-submarine capabilities amid South China Sea tensions
        Asia Pacificcategory · August 31, 2023 · 10:05 AM GMT+3

        China's military said it had recently held intensive anti-submarine exercises in the strategically important South China Sea as part of efforts to hone its capabilities amid rising maritime tensions with its neighbours and their allies.
        Climate Changecategory
        Britain names Claire Coutinho as minister for energy security and net zero
        1:05 PM GMT+3
        United Kingdomcategory
        Britain's Royal Navy tracks Russian vessels close to UK waters
        3:48 PM GMT+3 Updated an hour ago
        Water Managementcategory
        Japan PM tells fisheries minister to apologise for calling Fukushima wastewater 'contaminated'
        2:28 PM GMT+3
        United Kingdomcategory
        Grant Shapps replaces Ben Wallace as UK defence minister
        11:44 AM GMT+3

    Site Index
    Latest

        Home

    Browse

        World
        Business
        Markets
        Sustainability
        Legal
        Breakingviews
        Technology
        Investigations

        , opens new tab
        Sports
        Science
        Lifestyle

    Media

    Videos
    , opens new tab
    Pictures
    Graphics

        , opens new tab

    About Reuters

        About Reuters

    , opens new tab
    Careers
    , opens new tab
    Reuters News Agency
    , opens new tab
    Brand Attribution Guidelines
    , opens new tab
    Reuters Leadership
    , opens new tab
    Reuters Fact Check
    , opens new tab
    Reuters Diversity Report

        , opens new tab

    Stay Informed

        Download the App

    , opens new tab
    Newsletters

        , opens new tab

    Information you can trust

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.
    Follow Us

    Thomson Reuters Products

        Westlaw

    , opens new tab

    Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.
    Onesource
    , opens new tab

    The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.
    Checkpoint

        , opens new tab

        The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

    LSEG Products

        Workspace

    , opens new tab

    Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.
    Data Catalogue
    , opens new tab

    Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.
    World-Check

        , opens new tab

        Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

        Advertise With Us

    , opens new tab
    Advertising Guidelines
    , opens new tab
    Coupons
    , opens new tab
    Acquire Licensing Rights

        , opens new tab

        Cookies

    , opens new tab
    Terms of Use
    , opens new tab
    Privacy
    , opens new tab
    Digital Accessibility
    , opens new tab
    Corrections
    , opens new tab
    Site Feedback

        , opens new tab

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved


Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 31

18:07 HHLA’s Container Terminal Altenwerder again receives certification as a climate-neutral company
17:40 Stolthaven Terminals’ new JV facility in Taiwan soon to be operational
17:18 Okskaya Sudoverf launches fifth NЕ025 salvage tug for Marine Rescue Service
17:09 DNV supports equipment manufacturer Intercontinental Wind Energy with offshore wind diversification
17:00 MISC & SHI’s floating CO2 storage unit receives AiP from DNV
16:43 U.S military in talks to develop a civilian port in Philippines
16:28 The first hydrogen powered container stacker arrives at the Port of Valencia
15:58 Wartsila to supply the LNG Fuel Gas Supply systems for four new 23k TEU container vessels
15:01 Merchant ships caught in the unfolding coup in Gabon
14:38 Equinor awards COSL Offshore Management AS two rigs contracts
14:13 OceanScore and RWE team up to mitigate emissions risk with EU ETS management solution for shipping
14:00 USC: implementation of technical upgrade programmes at Vyborg Shipyard estimated at over RUB 1 billion
13:22 Long-term ocean freight rates plunge by more than 60% - Xeneta
13:08 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 35, 2023
12:44 ICTSI inks USD750 million loan facility with Metrobank to boost operations
12:24 Suez Canal Economic Zone celebrates concession for Container Terminal 2 in East Port Said
11:39 Free Port of Vladivostok resident put into operation new storage facility in Pevek (Chukotka)
11:24 Poland charters tankers used for Russian oil to import Arab crude
10:51 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for the Safe Transportation of Electric Vehicles" and “List of Fire Safety Measures for the Maritime Transportation of Electric Vehicles”
10:21 Port of Gothenburg container throughput up 3 percent to 446,000 TEUs in Q1 2023
09:50 Northern Fleet detachment practises interaction with attack all-arms force in long-range cruise
09:45 COSCO SHIPPING launches “Talent Athena” door-to-door service from China to Greece and neighbouring countries
09:26 Nefteflot launched yet another survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 at Krasnoyarsk based facility

2023 August 30

18:07 Cido Shipping orders twelve bulk carriers at Chinese shipyards
17:53 China’s crude oil imports in January-July 2023 rose by 12.4%
17:31 Brunvoll Mar-El Zero Emission solutions on Fjord1’s new high-speed passenger vessels
17:17 China’s coal imports in January-July 2023 surged by almost 89%
17:07 JP Morgan orders two methanol-powered tankers
16:58 EnBW acquires 10% Equity Stake and secures exclusive offtake rights for green ammonia
16:39 China Merchants Energy Shipping orders world’s first methanol-fuel VLCC
16:23 MAN Energy Solutions receives an order for compressor technology for first unmanned Norwegian gas-production platform
15:56 COSCO SHIPPING launches door-to-door service from China to Greece and neighbouring countries
15:39 Global Ports’ terminals welcome new container services between China and Russia by Hub Shipping
15:16 Port of Port Hedland decreased its throughput by 2% in 7M’23
14:16 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 7M’2023 rose by 7.8% YoY
13:44 South Korean shipbuilders employ over 8,000 foreign workers in H1 amid labor shortage
12:43 GSL and Kenya Shipyard sign MoU for collaboration in shipbuilding
12:10 Korea's HMM bidders shortlisted to LX Group, Harim, Dongwon
11:45 DP World Santos joins the Portchain Connect Network
11:38 Research vessel Akademik Shokalsky to commence cruise voyages in the Far East in 2024
11:02 ORCA AI to participate in second phase of MEGURI2040 fully autonomous ship project
10:41 Furetank and Wartsila test two technologies showing the potential to halve the methane slip
10:15 New resident of Amurskaya PDA to build logistics complex with annual capacity of 150 thousand tonnes
09:26 FESCO increased international cargo shipping in H1’2023 by 30% to 199 thousand TEU

2023 August 29

18:07 COSCO SHIPPING Ports revenues down 2.2% in H1 2023
17:42 DNV recognises ERMA FIRST BLUE CONNECT as ‘energy saving device’
17:40 Pacific Fleet’s corvette Gremyashy undergoes mock enemy submarine search drills in Sea of Japan
17:18 Van Oord’s brand new cable-laying vessel Calypso arrived in The Netherlands
16:46 OCI Global completes first European green methanol bunkering in Port of Rotterdam
16:18 Wartsila offers onboard carbon capture and storage feasibility studies
15:58 Maximum draught approved for navigation in the water area of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg
14:52 The first wing sail from Oceanbird receives AiP from DNV
14:34 Cruise ship Peotr Veliky leaves Lotos for ASPO for outfitting and trials
14:12 Singapore to trial electric harbourcraft charging points at five locations
13:42 NTS delivers sixth LNG dual-fuel bulker to Himalaya Shipping
13:12 Cargill chartered bulk carrier tests WindWings wind propulsion system
13:00 AARI forecasts no harsh ice conditions on the Northern Sea Roue lanes
12:43 Schedule reliability stable at 64.2%
12:12 Sinopec denies plan to acquire Shell Singapore refinery
11:45 Kuehne+Nagel delivers 1.4 million tons of wind turbine equipment for NEOM project in Saudi Arabia