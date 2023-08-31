2023 August 31 15:01

Merchant ships caught in the unfolding coup in Gabon

Multiple merchant ships, including containerships operating for Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, are reportedly caught in the unfolding coup in the central African country of Gabon, according to The Maritime Executive. Military leaders declared that the borders and all government institutions were closed as they announced the “retirement” of the country’s long-serving President Alli Bongo Ondimba and were reported to be meeting to decide the future leadership of the country.

Security consultants Ambrey reported that they could confirm that Libreville port operations have been stopped.

Ambrey is reporting that Assala Energy which operates an offshore terminal has so far been able to continue operations. TotalEnergies and Perenco have oil operations in the country which is reported to produce 200,000 barrels of oil a day. Hapag-Lloyd confirmed to Reuters that it has a vessel at Libreville. The Dallas Express (67,145 dwt), a Liberian registered containership, shows on its AIS that it is in the anchorage, with a spokesperson telling Reuters that the vessel was unable to depart due to the borders having been closed. In addition, the Maersk Valparaiso (23,359 dwt) a Singapore-registered feeder ship working on the African coast is also in the anchorage.

Bollore reported in October 2017 that it had opened the modernized New Owendo International Port near Libreville after an investment of $300 million. The capacity of Owendo’s multipurpose terminal was expanded along with lengthening the dock, dredging, and new cranes able to handle containerships with a capacity of up to 6,000 TEU.

AIS signals show that a Chinese-owned bulker, Lin Hai 6 (52,500 dwt) registered in Panama is on dock at Owendo. In addition, a chemical tanker registered in Denmark, Caroline Theresa (78,800 dwt) owned by Christiania Shipping is also on dock at the terminal.