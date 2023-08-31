2023 August 31 14:00

USC: implementation of technical upgrade programmes at Vyborg Shipyard estimated at over RUB 1 billion

Image source: Vyborg Shipyard visited the shipyard and discussed its development projects aimed at technological independence of Russia

Vyborg Shipyard (an asset of USC) is currently implementing the projects on technical upgrade of facilities supported by the Industrial Development Fund (IDF). Total value of all the projects exceeds RUB 1 billion, says USC.

New equipment put into operation includes stands for assembling hull structures, plasma cutting machines, lifting equipment, welding machines, machine tools and other technological equipment for workshops. Start-up and commissioning of a portal machine for thermal cutting of sheet metal is underway. The launching dock chamber is also being upgraded in the framework of the USC Dock Programme.

Vyborg Shipyard has been visited by RF Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev who discussed the shipyard development projects aimed at technological independence of Russia with representatives of the shipyard, United Shipbuilding Corporation and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

