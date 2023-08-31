2023 August 31 13:22

Long-term ocean freight rates plunge by more than 60% - Xeneta

Long-term ocean freight rates slid once again in August, marking the 12th consecutive month of declines for beleaguered carriers. According to the latest real-time data from the Xeneta Shipping Index (XSI), contracted rates fell 7.8% in August, meaning prices have now dropped 62.7% since this time last year. The world’s busiest routes – exports from the Far East – have endured the most dramatic declines, with Xeneta’s regional sub-index showing a 75% year-on-year fall in the value of valid contracts.



After month of falling rates since this time last year, with the smallest decline being 0.1% in December 2022, while May 2023 saw a collapse of 27.5%.



In Europe, the import sub-index fell 3.4% for the month and is now down 60.1% year-on-year. Exports fared slightly better, with a dip of 2.8% from July (down 52.4% since August 2022), despite a significant drop of 13.6% in contracted prices on the export trade from North Europe to China, which has now collapsed 85.4% year-on-year.

The US Import XSI recorded this month’s largest fall, sinking by 14.9% to leave it 65.2% down year-on-year. The biggest monthly rates drops were seen out of China, Japan, Taiwan, and Korea - to both US West and East coasts – with price falls ranging from 19.3% to 62.3%. The XSI for US exports was this month’s most resilient figure, losing just 0.8% of its value.

Xeneta’s data continues to paint a bleak picture for Far East contracted export rates, with the sub-index registering a 14.2% monthly decline for August. The region’s import XSI fared better, with a decline of 2%, now down 51.1% year-on-year.



