2023 August 31 11:39

Free Port of Vladivostok resident put into operation new storage facility in Pevek (Chukotka)

The facility is intended for storing general cargo, equipment and other cargoes

Pevek-Cargo, resident of Free Port of Vladivostok, has put into operation open and closed storage facilities in the town of Pevek, Chukotka Autonomous Region. RUB 13.2 million have been invested in the project under an agreement with the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (FEADC), press center of FEADC says.

The facility is intended for storing general cargo, equipment and other cargoes.

The facility occupies an area of 1.3 hectares including 11,000 square meters of open storage area and a two-story heated warehouse with a total area of 2,000 square meters.

In the Chukotka Autonomous Region, 96 residents of the Priority Development Area, Free Port of Vladivostok and the RF Arctic Zone have invested about RUB 140 billion and created over 3.7 thousand jobs.