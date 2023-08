2023 August 30 17:53

China’s crude oil imports in January-July 2023 rose by 12.4%

In 7M’23 China’s crude oil production totaled 122.4 million tonnes

In January-July 2023, China’s crude oil imports rose by 12.4%, year-on-year, to 325.75 million tonnes, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In July, China’s crude oil imports totaled 43.7 million tonnes (+17%).

In January-July 2023, crude oil production in China totaled 122.37 million tonnes (+2%).

In January- July 2023, crude oil exports via Russian seaports totaled 161.5 million tonnes (+6.4%).