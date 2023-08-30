2023 August 30 17:17

China’s coal imports in January-July 2023 surged by almost 89%

In July, coal imports totaled 39.26 million tonnes

In January-July 2023, China’s coal imports surged by 88.6%, year-on-year, to 260 million tonnes, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In July 2023, coal imports surged by 66.9%, year-on-year, to 39.9 million tonnes.

In January-July 2023, coal production in China rose by 3.6% to 2.67 billion tonnes including 380 million tonnes produced in July (+0.1%).

In January-July 2023, exports via Russian seaports totaled 126 million tonnes.