2023 August 30 14:16

Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 7M’2023 rose by 7.8% YoY

Image source: Port of Shanghai Authority

In January-July 2023, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 7.8%, year-on-year, to 9.62 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 7%, year-on-year, to 6.24 billion tonnes.

The volume of freight handled in July rose by 6.6% to 1.42 billion tonnes, the volume of freight handled by seaports rose by 5.3% to 909 million tonnes.

In 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.9%, year-on-year, to 15.68 billion tonnes.