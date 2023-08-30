2023 August 30 12:43

GSL and Kenya Shipyard sign MoU for collaboration in shipbuilding

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL) ink agreement to foster shipbuilding collaboration, bolstering maritime security cooperation between the two nations.



With its efforts to enhance security of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), especially on the eastern coast of Africa, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL) to strengthen maritime security cooperation between the two nations.



The agreement focuses on capacity building and collaboration in ship design and construction. The MoU was formalized in the presence of India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Bare Duale during their talks in New Delhi. This signing reflects the shared commitment of both nations to deepen their collaboration in maritime security.



As one of the largest exporters of defence ships from the Indian subcontinent, GSL brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership. On the other hand, Kenya Shipyards Limited was established by Kenya’s National Security Council in August 2020 to address the operational requirements of the Kenyan Navy.

KSL aims to catalyze the development of the shipbuilding industry in Eastern Africa through its modern facility at the Kenyan Navy’s Mtongwe base in Mombasa. With only a few shipyards located along the eastern coast of Africa, Kenya’s strategic geographical location at the crossroads of crucial shipping lanes positions it to capitalize on this collaboration effectively.



Earlier this month, a delegation from Kenya Shipyards Limited, led by Deputy Managing Director Brigadier I Omari, visited Goa Shipyard Limited to assess capabilities and establish a collaborative framework for the construction, refit, repair, maintenance, and overhaul of marine vessels and related infrastructure.

Additionally, Indian Naval Ships made port calls to Mombasa in recent months, further strengthening the ties between the two nations’ naval forces. Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff of India, also visited Kenya in line with the India-Kenya Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) engagement.





