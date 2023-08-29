2023 August 29 17:42

DNV recognises ERMA FIRST BLUE CONNECT as ‘energy saving device’

ERMA FIRST, a maritime solutions provider, has received a letter of professional opinion from DNV categorising ERMA FIRST BLUE CONNECT as an energy-saving device and verifying its positive impact on Carbon Intensity Indicator performance, according to the company's release.

Following a thorough review, DNV has issued a letter of professional opinion confirming that ERMA FIRST’s alternative maritime power (AMP) system, BLUE CONNECT, meets the requirements for categorisation as an ‘energy-saving device’ (ESD). In the same document, DNV recognises BLUE CONNECT’s ability to improve vessel Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings in line with regulations the International Maritime Organization (IMO) set out.



By plugging into an onshore power supply and shutting down its diesel auxiliary engines while berthed, a vessel equipped with BLUE CONNECT not only saves energy but eliminates the emission of greenhouse gases including carbon dioxide in port, thereby reducing its overall carbon intensity per transport work, Tsoulos explains. In addition to improving CII ratings in accordance with IMO requirements, the solution allows ship operators to comply with port regulations as authorities worldwide continue to develop and implement requirements for the use of shore power at berth.

As the leading global manufacturer of ballast water treatment systems (BWTS), ERMA FIRST considers the protection of marine ecosystems as its primary objective. In developing BLUE CONNECT, the company drew on the experience gained through its industry-leading ERMA FIRST FIT BWTS, to create a product that goes far beyond regulatory compliance in terms of environmental benefits.

Specifically, BLUE CONNECT helps improve air quality and reduce noise and vibrations in ports, enhancing health and quality of life in surrounding communities while minimising impacts on aquatic fauna.

The solution is suitable for retrofit and newbuild installations and is available in containerised or stand-alone formats. Standard models currently cater to Ro-Ro, Ro-Pax and pure-passenger ferries as well as container ships, cruise ships and tankers, but the system can be tailored to the needs of other vessel types.



Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Greece, ERMA FIRST is a leading manufacturer of ballast water treatment systems (BWΤS) and sustainable marine equipment solutions.

ERMA FIRST offers a complete range of ballast water treatment solutions (BWTS), holding USCG & IMO Type Approvals. In addition, ERMA FIRST is an experienced manufacturer of pioneering sustainable marine equipment solutions.