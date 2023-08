2023 August 29 15:58

Maximum draught approved for navigation in the water area of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg

The approved draught is valid from August 28 for one year or until cancellation

Maximum draught has been approved for navigation in the water area of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. The document signed by Acting Harbour Master Igor Malafeyev is valid from August 28 for one year or until cancellation.

The document is available in Russian >>>>