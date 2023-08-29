  • Home
  Cruise ship Peotr Veliky leaves Lotos for ASPO for outfitting and trials
  2023 August 29 14:34

    Cruise ship Peotr Veliky leaves Lotos for ASPO for outfitting and trials

    Image source: USC

    The ship systems will be checked in several stages until December

    On 29 August 2023, cruise ship Peotr Veliky of Project PV300VD made a transition from the water area of Lotos Shipyard to ASPO (production facility of USC’s Southern Center of shipbuilding and Ship Repair. The liner sailed along the Volga river and moored at the outfitting berth of Association of Commercial Sea Ports, says USC.

    “The main phase of construction has been completed by Lotos Shipyard. The ship is ready for sea trials. The ship systems will be checked in several stages and will last until this December. It is worth noting that the liner is fully operational. All starting-up and adjustment works have been completed. In view of logistics, location of warehouses with furniture and economic reasons, ASPO is a more convenient place for completion and testing of the vessel,” commented Anatoly Mishanov, General Director of USC’s Southern Center of shipbuilding and Ship Repair.

    The cruise ship of Project PV300VD designed by Marine Engineering Bureau can carry 310 passengers in 155 cabins of various classes. Designed as a five-star floating hotel, the ship will feature terraces, restaurants, spa and fitness centers, saunas. Russia has not built such vessels for over 60 years. Ordered by Moscow River Shipping Company, the cruise ship is built at production facility “Lotos” of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair. The ship was launched on 24 May 2019.

    Image source: USC

    Cruise ship Peotr Veliky of Project PV300VD was laid down by Astrakhan based Lotos shipyard in August 2016. Ordered by Moscow River Shipping Company (operator — Mosturflot), the cruise ship can operate no only on the Volga river but also on the Caspian, Azov and Black seas. The ship is  designed as a five-star floating hotel.

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA — 141.15 m; moulded breadth — 16.82 m; depth — 5.5 m; draft — 3.2 m; endurance — 10 days; number of decks — 4; crew and personnel — 90; speed — 22.5 km/h.

    According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, readiness of the cruise ship reached 90% in March 2022. The delivery to the customer was initially scheduled for the end of 2022.

    Cruise ship Peotr Veliky of Project PV300VD was laid down by Astrakhan based Lotos shipyard in August 2016. Ordered by Moscow River Shipping Company (operator — Mosturflot), the cruise ship can operate no only on the Volga river but also on the Caspian, Azov and Black seas.

    In May 2019, the Peotr Veliky was launched for outfitting and interior works. In autumn 2021, specialists of the shipyard held a technological start-up of the ship on the Volga river fairway.

    Project PV300VD was developed by Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb under the order of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). The contract value of the liner is about RUB 4.17 billion.

