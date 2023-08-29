2023 August 29 14:52

The first wing sail from Oceanbird receives AiP from DNV

The first wing sail from Oceanbird, Wing 560, has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society DNV, Offshore Energy reports.



An Approval in Principle is an independent assessment of a concept within an agreed framework, confirming that the design is feasible, and that no significant obstacles, so called showstoppers, exist to prevent the concept from being realized.

DNV have looked into how the wing could handle extreme conditions such as heavy wind loads, snow and ice loads and green sea (waves on deck). They have also investigated redundancies in system functionalities (trimming, reefing, folding, etc.), control systems, the foundation and machinery and electrical component functionalities.

Oceanbird have requested that the review should include documents beyond the minimum requirements to reduce uncertainties related to the concept.

The 40-meter high and 14-meter wide (560 m2) rigid wing sail from Oceanbird has more in common with airplane wings than traditional sails, according to the company.

Using air pressure to push the vessel forward, one wing sail on an existing vessel could save up 10% of fuel and emissions on optimal routes. The company said that the prototype will be assembled at the Oresund DryDocks shipyard, Sweden’s largest repair yard, by the fall and placed by the Swedish coastline in Landskrona by the end of 2023.

A vessel that is specially built for sailing with a full set of Oceanbird Wing 560 will be sailing in 2027.