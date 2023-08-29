2023 August 29 13:42

NTS delivers sixth LNG dual-fuel bulker to Himalaya Shipping

Bermuda-based bulk carrier company Himalaya Shipping has welcomed its sixth of twelve 210,000 dwt Newcastlemax LNG dual-fuel newbuildings from New Times Shipyard in China, according to Offshore Energy.

The delivery of the vessel named Mount Neblina was announced on 29 August. According to the shipowner, Mount Neblina will now commence a minimum 24-month time charter with an evergreen structure thereafter and will earn an index-linked rate, reflecting a significant premium to a standard Capesize vessel.

The time charter also includes a profit sharing of any economic benefit derived from operating the vesse’s scrubber or running on LNG, as well as certain rights to convert the time charter to a fixed rate based on the prevailing forward freight agreement (FFA) curve from time to time.

To remind, Himalaya Shipping has a total of twelve LNG dual-fuel 210,000 dwt Newcastlemax ships on order at Chinese NTS. The first two vessels, Mount Norefjell and Mount Ita, were delivered in March this year. Mount Etna, Mount Blanc and Mount Matterhorn followed suit in April, May and July, respectively.

The ships will be fitted with scrubbers allowing them to run on high-sulfur fuel oil as well as LNG and low-sulfur fuel oil with the design that will also allow for future conversion to next-generation fuels.

They will also feature ABB’s shaft generators with a power-take-off (PTO) solution, comprising new drive systems and permanent magnet technology.

The ships will run on MAN ME-GI high-pressure LNG dual-fuel engine, which in combination with in-line shaft generator the concept offers low methane slip.