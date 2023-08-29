2023 August 29 11:45

Kuehne+Nagel delivers 1.4 million tons of wind turbine equipment for NEOM project in Saudi Arabia

Kuehne+Nagel has secured a contract from the leading global wind turbine supplier Envision Energy to transport 190 wind turbine generators (WTG) and 67 tower sets to Saudi Arabia’s new special economic zone, NEOM, according to the company's release.



Expected to be completed in 2025, this major project involves the specialised transport of 1.4 million freight tons of WTG. A team of over 100 project logistics professionals, vessel chartering experts, transport engineers, drivers and riggers, will work together to ensure the success of the operation. A dedicated office has been established in the city of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, to coordinate teams at NEOM’s port and the wind farm site.



NEOM is a special economic zone in the northwest of Saudi Arabia. NEOM means ‘new future’ and is intended to become a model for sustainable urban living powered entirely by renewable energy. One of the best-known NEOM projects is “The Line”, the carbon-neutral linear smart city currently under construction on the Red Sea.



When completed, the NEOM wind farm will generate 1.67 GW of renewable energy to power the plant of the NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, the world's largest facility for producing hydrogen on a large scale.



Globally, Kuehne+Nagel has successfully provided project logistics solutions to a wide range of original equipment manufacturers, encompassing specialised project management and tailor-made supply chain services. Kuehne+Nagel’s expertise extends to origin and destination/site services, innovative freight solutions, maintenance, repair and operations, distribution and warehousing services.





