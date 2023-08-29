2023 August 29 10:45

Avance Gas takes up option for two gas carrier at CIMC Sinopacific

Avance Gas has exercised an option for two additional LPG/ammonia gas carriers from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The newbuildings will have a cargo capacity of 40,000 cu m, which are expected to be delivered in 2026 and will cost $61.5m each-the same as the two ships ordered by Avance Gas from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering in June.

The new ships will be capable of running on both LPG and compliant fuel oil and will be equipped with shaft generators to improve operation and maintenance costs as well as environmental performance.



Avance Gas owns and operates very large gas carriers with a fleet of fourteen ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuildings for delivery in late 2023 and 2024.