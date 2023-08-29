2023 August 29 09:25

New ferry Aleksandr Deyev built by Amur Shipyard leaves for Kholmsk

Image source: Amur Shipyar's Telegram

On 29 August 2023, the Aleksandr Deyev ferry of Project CNF11CPD built by Amur Shipyard (an asset of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) left for the port of Khomsk on the Sakhalin, according to the shipyard, eight of its employees are among the first passengers.

The voyage is run by the crew of Sakhalin Passenger Fleet JSC which previously leased the ship from State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) with an option to purchase the ship in the future.

The ferry has been put into operation ahead of schedule.

State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) delivered the Aleksandr Deyev ferry to Sakhalin Passenger Fleet JSC on 21 August 2023. The second ship of CNF11CPD/00300 design, Vasily Oshchepkov, is to join the Aleksandr Deyev on the Vanino-Kholmsk line in 2024.

The ferry of Project CNF11CPD/00300 designed by Marine Engineering Bureau – SPb, Aleksandr Deyev, was laid down in 2017 and launched in 2019. The state flag of the Russian Federation was raised in September 2022.

The ferry of Arc5 class is intended for transportation of trains of standard Russian railway gauge (1,520 mm), all types of automobiles including auto trains, various ro-ro equipment, containers on roll trailers and reefer containers. The ship can break through ice of up to 1.5 meters thick and operate at temperature of up to -40 Celsius degrees. The ferry’s length is 131 meters, width - 22 meters, deadweight – over 4 thousand tonnes.

Photos from Amur Shipyar's Telegram