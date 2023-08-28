2023 August 28 17:59

Capital of Terminal “Udarnik” LLC in the Murmansk Region increased to RUB 1.4 billion

The company's capital was increased by Norebo Group by RUB 389 million

Authorised capital of Terminal “Udarnik” LLC (Murmansk Region) has reached RUB 1.4 billion as of 3 August 2023.

According to the company’s accounting, its authorised capital as of the end of 2022 was RUB 1 billion 10.7 million. Yhus it was increased by RUB 389.3 million.

The company’s sole participant is Norebo Group (100%).

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, in early October 2022, NOREBO commenced preparation works on construction of reefer terminal “Udarnik” at the Minkino settlement in the Murmansk Region. According to the statement, it will be one of the largest terminals for handling fish products and servicing fishing ships. The project foresees the construction of a container terminal and an automated industrial freezer. The terminal’s freezing facilities will have a capacity of 35 thousand tonnes including 25 thousand tonnes in the berth zone and 10 thousand tonnes in the rear yard. The automated freezing facility of 10 thousand tonnes in capacity is to have annual throughput of 800 thousand tonnes. Investments into the Udarnik project are estimated at RUB 3.9 billion.

The project is a part of the Arctic Capital PDA . It is aimed at maximization of the Northern Sea Route efficiency.