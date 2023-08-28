2023 August 28 17:34

Maersk Supply Service to focus on scale and competitiveness in offshore wind and offshore support vessels

By focusing on fewer business areas and regions, Maersk Supply Service will increase its presence in core markets, increase synergies in its operations and improve profitability. Going forward its two core business areas will be offshore wind and offshore support vessels (OSV), according to the company's release.

The offshore vessel markets continue to improve, and the energy transition continues to accelerate. Therefore, Maersk Supply Service will focus on building scale in these two business areas where the company can benefit from a young and energy efficient fleet, experienced crew as well as its unique and innovative concept for offshore wind turbine installation.



The more focused portfolio has impacts on current business areas and geographical position. While Maersk Supply Service will continue to support towing, mooring and installation of offshore assets on a time-chartering basis, it will no longer enter new turn-key solutions projects.

Further, Maersk Supply Service wants to focus its geographical footprint and position its fleet around the Atlantic Basin and the North Sea, hence it will relocate the two vessels in Australia after completion of the current contracts.

Maersk Supply Service will scale down the organisation accordingly with approximately 130 people being impacted onshore and offshore over the next two years, depending on the consultation process in the UK.

The management team will be restructured around the two new core business areas. Jonas Munch Agerskov, currently Chief Commercial Officer, will take on the newly created role of Executive Vice President for Offshore Wind and assume full responsibility of the offshore wind business. For the OSV business, Michael Reimer Mortensen will join Maersk Supply Service as new Chief Commercial Officer and be responsible for leading the commercial efforts in the Offshore Support Vessel business. Maersk Supply Service will search for a new Chief Technical Officer to be part of the management team. As a consequence, Chief Operational Officer Mark Handin and Head of Integrated Solutions, Olivier Trouvé, will leave Maersk Supply Service by end of September 2023.



Maersk Supply Service provides offshore marine services for oil and gas and offshore wind customers. The company is actively working to solve the energy challenges of tomorrow including developing new innovative solutions to accelerate the energy transition. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, it has over 1,000 employees both onshore and offshore and owns more than 30 vessels and one Wind Installation Vessel under construction.

Maersk Supply Service is owned by A.P. Moller Holding, which is owned by the A.P. Moller Foundation. The A.P. Moller Foundation was established by the founding family to ensure that the foundation contributes to society for generations to come. Today, A.P. Moller Holding invests in both private and public companies based on these four themes: global trade, the energy transition, circularity, and demographic and societal changes.